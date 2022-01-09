In the two months since the Division I college basketball season began, 700-plus games have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19, with slightly more men’s than women’s games affected.
On the men’s side, about 12% of games overall were canceled or postponed through Jan. 3. The majority of the COVID-19-related cancellations and postponements came in mid-to-late December.
