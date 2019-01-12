ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan has hired former USA Gymnastics executive Rhonda Faehn as a women’s gymnastics coaching consultant.

The move was announced Saturday after The Michigan Daily reported the hire earlier in the day.

USA Gymnastics parted ways with Faehn as senior vice president in May after she was criticized by victims of Larry Nasser. The former national team doctor is now serving decades in prison for abusing athletes.

Faehn was with the Wolverines for a meet at Alabama on Friday, a day after she agreed to work for the school through this season.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel says he supported the hiring recommendation made by gymnastics coach Bev Plocki after reviewing her role with USA Gymnastics and her coaching career.

