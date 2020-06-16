“When it completes its investigation, WilmerHale will issue a public report,” the letter from University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel states. “The report will include a full accounting of Anderson’s conduct, a discussion of any institutional failings that may have allowed him to harm others, and recommendations for preventing what Anderson is alleged to have done from happening ever again.
“The university will not influence or interfere with the investigation, nor will the university receive WilmerHale’s report until it is released to the public.”
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel previously reached out to several thousand former student-athletes who were on campus when Anderson worked as a team doctor at the school.
Anderson was employed by the university for decades until his retirement in 2003. He died in 2008.
The university announced in February that it was investigating allegations of abuse against Anderson, and it offered counseling to anyone affected by the alleged misconduct.
The revelations at Michigan echo high-profile allegations and investigations of sexual abuse made by patients of sports doctors at other universities, including Michigan State and Ohio State.
