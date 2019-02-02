Mikaela Shiffrin on Saturday won the last women’s World Cup slalom before the world championships for her personal-best 13th victory of the season.

“I am really proud of this whole season. My team has done a great job. And here we are,” the two-time overall champion said. “It’s hard to put it into words.”

The American built on a commanding lead of a full second after the opening run to win the race in Maribor, Slovenia, by 0.77 ahead of Sweden’s Anna Swenn Larsson, who earned her first podium in her 100th World Cup start.

Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was 1.15 behind in third for her 20th career slalom podium without winning — a World Cup record.

Olympic slalom champion Frida Hansdotter of Sweden was 1.34 behind in fourth, while Shiffrin’s main rival, Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, was second after the opening run but dropped to fifth, 1.70 off the lead.

Shiffrin bettered her 12 victories from last year. Only Swiss great Vreni Schneider has won more races in a season — 14 in 1988-89.

With five technical events, two super-G races and a combined event remaining after the world championships, Shiffrin is a strong favorite to overtake Schneider.

“I think for some people watching it feels like I am used to it, but I’m not,” Shiffrin said after winning two races in two days, following her shared victory with Vlhova in Friday’s giant slalom.

“It’s always a fight. Every race is a fight. There is always something that I have to battle: it’s the other racers, it’s the conditions, it’s also my own mentality,” she added. “So I am always really thankful and happy for this kind of weekends.”

Shiffrin spoke out against critics suggesting her wins and records are making the sport boring.

“[Some say] it’s boring to watch these races as it’s the same winner,” she said. “For me, it’s not boring. . . . We don’t know how it’s going to end; there is never any certainty.”

In two weeks, Shiffrin will be aiming for a record fourth straight slalom world title at the championships in Are, Sweden.

● MEN’S ALPINE SKIING: The last men’s World Cup downhill before worlds was canceled because of heavy snowfall in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

Organizers initially moved the start gate lower down the Kandahar course but called off the race 45 minutes before its scheduled start.

There was no immediate confirmation whether the race would be rescheduled after the world championships Tuesday through Feb. 17 in Are.

● FREESTYLE SKIING: Francois Place of France won the men’s ski cross final at the world championships in Solitude, Utah, by holding off Olympic gold medalist Brady Leman.

In an event that calls for side-by-side racing over bumps and jumps at high rates of speed, Place took the victory over Canadian teammates Leman and Kevin Drury. Leman captured the Olympic crown at the PyeongChang Games last February.

On the women’s side, Marielle Thompson of Canada beat Fanny Smith of Switzerland for the win. Alizee Baron of France captured the bronze.

Thompson was the gold medalist at the 2014 Sochi Games.