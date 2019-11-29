The 51-year-old Piazza, who was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania, is of Italian ancestry. While his contract expires at the end of next year, Piazza is expected to manage Italy at least through the 2021 World Baseball Classic.

Piazza played for Italy at the 2006 Classic and was Italy’s hitting coach at the 2009 and 2013 WBC tournaments.

In 2016, he bought control of third-division soccer club Reggiana, which dropped out of Serie C after the 2017-18 season.

Piazza replaces Gilberto Gerali, who resigned when Italy failed to qualify for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Piazza says “we need to re-establish our place as one of the elite programs in Europe. So we have a lot of work to do.”

