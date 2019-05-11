Mike Trout follows through on an RBI double during the fifth inning at Baltimore. (Nick Wass)

It was just a few hours before game time Friday and Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde was hoping out loud that starter Dan Straily would pick up where Andrew Cashner left off Wednesday night.

Cashner dueled Boston Red Sox starter Chris Sale to a draw in an extra-inning loss and became the third O’s starter in four games to pitch through the seventh inning. Instead of joining that parade, Straily failed to get out of the fifth inning for the third straight time and the Los Angeles Angels hammered the Orioles, 8-3, in a rain-interrupted game at Camden Yards.

The evening had started with such promise. Straily retired the Angels in order in the first inning and Trey Mancini greeted Angels starter Trevor Cahill with a one-out home run to center field that traveled 438 feet and safely out of reach of center fielder Mike Trout.

Mancini was still smarting from the spectacular catch by Boston’s Jackie Bradley Jr. on Wednesday that cost him a walk-off home run, so he left absolutely no doubt about it this time. Trout also has done that sort of thing around here, making a similarly acrobatic catch to rob J.J. Hardy way back during his rookie season in 2012.

If the Angels’ two-time American League MVP couldn’t frustrate the Orioles with his glove, he ruined their night with his bat, delivering a tie-breaking two-run homer in the third inning and a run-scoring double to spark a five-run fifth inning that broke open the game.

Straily (1-3) set himself up for that fall by walking the leadoff hitter in the fifth, then hit a batter before Trout’s line drive one-hopped the fence in left center. Right-hander Evan Philips came on and allowed three straight run-scoring hits with two outs, which pretty much sealed the deal.