He was in pain and looked desolate after the race. The French rider from Yamaha finished 13th, losing the championship lead to Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia, the second-place finisher on Sunday. Franco Morbidelli was third.
Miller, Bagnaia’s teammate, hadn’t won a MotoGP race since 2016. He moved up to sixth in the championship.
It was the first Ducati 1-2 in three years.
Márquez finished ninth after starting 14th in his second race since breaking his upper right arm last July. He had finished seventh in the Portuguese GP.
