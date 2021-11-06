Greg DiCenzo, a coach with Scottsdale who works in Cleveland’s organization, was disappointed in the fight and said he considered it unfortunate after 705 people in attendance were treated to a back-and-forth game on a perfect fall day in the desert.
“It’s not part of the game,” DiCenzo said. “I think it was probably heated between one or two guys who knew each other beforehand. It wasn’t a team issue. I think we have more friends in the other dugouts than anything. It’s two guys being knuckleheads, to be quite frank.”
Scottsdale won 11-7.
Peoria’s manager, Anthony Contreras of the Philadelphia Phillies system, didn’t want to discuss the brawl.
“No idea,” Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said after watching from the stands. “I was just as shocked as everybody.”
Tensions had been high a day earlier when the clubs played in Peoria.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports