“The system includes three components, a transmitter, which is worn on a wristband by the catcher, and two receivers (one worn by the catcher, and one worn by the pitcher),” according to the memo from senior director of on-field strategy Joe Martinez, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. “The catcher denotes the desired pitch and location using the transmitter, and this information is passed to the receivers using an encrypted communication channel and played using bone-conduction technology.”