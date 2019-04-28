Part of Dylan Bundy’s mediocre pitching line in Sunday’s series finale against the Minnesota Twins stemmed from an issue that has hampered him and the Baltimore Orioles throughout the season’s first month. Another outside his control negated what otherwise would have been a solid outing.

[Box score: Twins 4, Orioles 1]

Bundy allowed four runs in five innings while striking out eight as the Twins swept the Orioles with a 4-1 victory at Target Field, their 12th straight win over Baltimore. Max Kepler continued the theme of the series and the Orioles’ season by sending Bundy’s first pitch, an 89-mph fastball, out to left field for a leadoff home run, the 70th homer surrendered by Baltimore pitchers in 2019. The solo shot followed a highlight video on the Target Field screen that showed many of the 21 home runs the Twins hit against the Orioles in the first five games of their season series.

By homering on Bundy’s ­91-mph fastball to open the third inning, Byron Buxton gave the Twins 23 home runs against the Orioles, their most in a season against Baltimore. The Twins’ 12 blasts over the weekend were the most in a three-game series in franchise history, surpassing the 11 they hit against the Orioles last week at Camden Yards.

“They don’t miss pitches over the plate that they’re looking for,” Bundy said. “Center cut fastballs, they don’t miss those very often.”

Bundy retired the next two batters before he issued consecutive walks, loading the bases for Marwin Gonzalez. He popped up Bundy’s 2-1 fastball into center, seemingly positioning Bundy to escape, but the ball fell between left fielder Dwight Smith Jr. and center fielder Joey Rickard, who were playing deep, for a two-run single.