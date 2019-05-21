La Plata senior Dean Kirby pitched five scoreless innings and drove in the game's only run to lead the Warriors to a 1-0 win Tuesday in the 2A state semifinal. (Jake Lourim/The Washington Post)

The La Plata baseball team is going back to the 2A state championship after having to work for pretty much every out in a 1-0 win against Hereford on Tuesday in Silver Spring.

With two runners on in the first inning, La Plata turned a double play around the horn. In the fifth, third baseman Ryan Calvert barehanded a bunt to avoid a tense situation. In the end, the Warriors found themselves in a near-flawless pitcher’s duel engineered by senior Dean Kirby.

Kirby threw five scoreless innings and drove in the only run, and La Plata finished off Hereford in about 80 minutes.

For seven innings, the teams played nearly mistake-free. There was only one error and one walk — on a nine-pitch battle. The starting pitchers faced 44 batters and went to three-ball counts only three times. Base running issues were scarce, too.

“You got to hope for a run, you got to manufacture them — we were bunting, trying to get kids around,” Kirby said. “One run had to be enough.”

This was a game played at the margins. In the second inning, with a runner at first, La Plata’s Tyler Moody drilled a double over the left fielder, but a perfect relay throw nailed a runner at home by 15 feet. Next inning, Hereford starter Aaron Winsker responded to the game’s only error by throwing the lead runner out at third on a bunt and then striking out the next two hitters.

Finally, an opening appeared in the fifth inning when La Plata’s Alex Borges doubled and then moved to third on a wild pitch with one out. The next batter, Shane Kirby, popped a fly ball to right field, but Borges didn’t chance a sprint home. Then came Dean Kirby, who smacked an outside pitch to second base. It took a nasty bounce and landed in the outfield, scoring Borges.

“It happens, but it’s baseball,” Kirby said. “You’ve got to do your part.”

Dean Kirby pitched five innings and was relieved by Calvert, who has pitched 55 ⅔ innings and allowed just three earned runs this season. He retired six straight hitters on four strikeouts and two ground balls, and La Plata formed a dogpile in the infield. They will return to Aberdeen, where they lost, 4-1, against Century in last year’s 2A state championship.

The Warriors won their first three tournament games by a combined 31-0, so when they found themselves in a battle Tuesday, Coach John Childers worried. “[Hereford] put the fear of God in us,” he said afterward.

There was no fear in Dean Kirby. He threw 63 pitches, so he can pitch again in Saturday’s 4 p.m. title game. Calvert can, too. And the Warriors can win a close one, Kirby said: “One is enough for us.”