It was not clear how the paperwork ended up with the evidence.
The U.S. Army soldier is charged with murder in a 2018 New Year’s Eve party shooting in Cleveland that left three men dead.
Biles-Thomas has pleaded not guilty.
Authorities said gunfire broke out when a group of men arrived uninvited to the party. Nineteen-year-old DelVaunte Johnson, 21-year-old Toshaun Banks and 23-year-old DeVaughn Gibson were killed.
Simone Biles has said on Twitter that she was struggling with her brother’s arrest and that her heart ached for the victims and their families.