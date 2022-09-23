MLB suspends 3 minor league pitchers for drug violations

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has suspended three minor league pitchers after they tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Melvi Acosta, a 27-year-old right-hander with Minnesota’s Triple-A affiliate in St. Paul, was suspended for 80 games without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol. Acosta played for three minor league teams this year, going 3-1 with a 3.61 ERA in 26 appearances.