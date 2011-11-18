The Washington Post

Neither Zimmerman nor Martinez wants to risk further injury for the first baseman after he tweaked his back in a game Wednesday at Nationals Park.

Some Red Sox fans wondered on Twitter whether the fan, who fired the ball some 200-plus feet, would be a good fit for Boston's bullpen

Bright spots and hope for next season can be found in the worst of years.

As Bryce Harper and the Nationals enter the offseason, all we know is that we don’t know much

The homegrown star said he wants to come back. The general manager essentially said the same. Still, it’s complicated.

Mike Rizzo on Bryce Harper: ‘Of course he’s in our plans’

Before what might have been Harper's final game in a Nationals uniform, their general manager expressed interest in making sure it wasn't.

Nationals know they ‘earned the record that we have’ as season ends with 12-0 loss

Washington took a rare blowout loss in its finale, yet another defeat in which attention to detail was lacking.

The 30-second spot for MLB's 'Shred Hate' program will air throughout October, which is National Bullying Prevention Month.

By getting himself tossed from a game agianst the Rays in his final start of the season, Sabathia fell short of an innings-related bonus payment.

Dave Martinez believes “the little things” tripped up his team.

The 26-year-old retired the first 11 Miami Marlins hitters he faced before exiting after four innings with a blister on his throwing hand.

Working with Washington's Youth Baseball Academy has revealed another side to the reticent player.

Victor Robles, 21, and Juan Soto, 19, could give Washington a bright future even without Harper, who is sincere in his love for the team and D.C. but could be leaving anyway.

‘You never know’: The slugger, set to become a free agent, receives big cheers but goes 0 for 4 as Washington beats Miami in a game shortened to seven innings by rain.

The Nationals' third baseman has now reached safely in a career-high 33 games.

Right-hander dominates Marlins, bolsters Cy Young candidacy in Nats’ 9-4 win.

McGowin made his major league debut out of the Nationals' bullpen earlier this month.

The right-hander threw 100 pitches in just four innings of work in Monday night's win at Nationals Park.

LEADING OFF: Brewers-Cubs, Rockies-Dodgers in Games 163

  • Associated Press
  • ·
  • 26 minutes ago
  • ·

Major League Baseball is set to hold two tiebreakers on the same day for the first time

  • Ben Walker | AP
  • ·
  • 34 minutes ago
  • ·

Christian Yelich’s quest to become the NL’s first Triple Crown winner since 1937 will extend to a 163rd game, giving him time to overcome deficits in home runs and RBIs to go along with his batting title; Boston’s Mookie Betts won the AL crown

  • Ronald Blum | AP
  • ·
  • 1 hour ago
  • ·

Ned Yost will return as the Royals’ manager next year following Kansas City’s poorest season since 2005

  • Marc Bowman | AP
  • ·
  • 1 hour ago
  • ·

Joe Mauer received one more pitch as catcher for the Twins, and Minnesota likely said goodbye to the longtime face of its franchise during an emotional 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox

  • Patrick Donnelly | AP
  • ·
  • 1 hour ago
  • ·

Cleveland manager Terry Francona confirmed the club would open its American League Division Series in Houston with reigning Cy Young winner Corey Kluber in Game 1 and Carlos Carrasco in Game 2

  • Marc Bowman | AP
  • ·
  • 1 hour ago
  • ·

Triple Crown contender Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers advanced to an NL Central tiebreaker against the Chicago Cubs, putting themselves in that position with an 11-0 romp over the Detroit Tigers

  • Joe Totoraitis | AP
  • ·
  • 2 hours ago
  • ·

The Oakland Athletics are headed to the AL wild-card game with their confidence intact despite a late-inning loss to the Angels

  • Beth Harris | AP
  • ·
  • 2 hours ago
  • ·

Mike Scioscia stepped down as manager of the Los Angeles Angels after 19 seasons, ending the longest current tenure in the majors

  • Beth Harris | AP
  • ·
  • 2 hours ago
  • ·

Carlos Carrasco and Trevor Bauer combined for a five-hitter, Francisco Lindor homered and scored twice, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1

  • Marc Bowman | AP
  • ·
  • 2 hours ago
  • ·

The Boston Red Sox picked up a couple more titles on the final day of baseball’s regular season, with Mookie Betts claiming the batting title and J.D. Martinez clinching the RBI crown in a 10-2 victory over the New York Yankees

  • Jimmy Golen | AP
  • ·
  • 2 hours ago
  • ·

Ryan Yarbrough got his rookie-leading 16th win as the Tampa Bay Rays turned another bullpen game into their 90th victory

  • Mark Didtler | AP
  • ·
  • 2 hours ago
  • ·

  • Beth Harris | AP
  • ·
  • 2 hours ago
  • ·

Baseball Capsules

  • Associated Press
  • ·
  • 2 hours ago
  • ·

  • Marc Bowman | AP
  • ·
  • 2 hours ago
  • ·
