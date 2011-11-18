Neither Zimmerman nor Martinez wants to risk further injury for the first baseman after he tweaked his back in a game Wednesday at Nationals Park.
Neither Zimmerman nor Martinez wants to risk further injury for the first baseman after he tweaked his back in a game Wednesday at Nationals Park.
Some Red Sox fans wondered on Twitter whether the fan, who fired the ball some 200-plus feet, would be a good fit for Boston's bullpen
Bright spots and hope for next season can be found in the worst of years.
The homegrown star said he wants to come back. The general manager essentially said the same. Still, it’s complicated.
Before what might have been Harper's final game in a Nationals uniform, their general manager expressed interest in making sure it wasn't.
Washington took a rare blowout loss in its finale, yet another defeat in which attention to detail was lacking.
The 30-second spot for MLB's 'Shred Hate' program will air throughout October, which is National Bullying Prevention Month.
By getting himself tossed from a game agianst the Rays in his final start of the season, Sabathia fell short of an innings-related bonus payment.
Dave Martinez believes “the little things” tripped up his team.
The 26-year-old retired the first 11 Miami Marlins hitters he faced before exiting after four innings with a blister on his throwing hand.
Working with Washington's Youth Baseball Academy has revealed another side to the reticent player.
Your daily guide to the world of sports on television and radio.
Victor Robles, 21, and Juan Soto, 19, could give Washington a bright future even without Harper, who is sincere in his love for the team and D.C. but could be leaving anyway.
‘You never know’: The slugger, set to become a free agent, receives big cheers but goes 0 for 4 as Washington beats Miami in a game shortened to seven innings by rain.
The Nationals' third baseman has now reached safely in a career-high 33 games.
Right-hander dominates Marlins, bolsters Cy Young candidacy in Nats’ 9-4 win.
McGowin made his major league debut out of the Nationals' bullpen earlier this month.
The right-hander threw 100 pitches in just four innings of work in Monday night's win at Nationals Park.
LEADING OFF: Brewers-Cubs, Rockies-Dodgers in Games 163
Major League Baseball is set to hold two tiebreakers on the same day for the first time
Christian Yelich’s quest to become the NL’s first Triple Crown winner since 1937 will extend to a 163rd game, giving him time to overcome deficits in home runs and RBIs to go along with his batting title; Boston’s Mookie Betts won the AL crown
Ned Yost will return as the Royals’ manager next year following Kansas City’s poorest season since 2005
Joe Mauer received one more pitch as catcher for the Twins, and Minnesota likely said goodbye to the longtime face of its franchise during an emotional 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox
Cleveland manager Terry Francona confirmed the club would open its American League Division Series in Houston with reigning Cy Young winner Corey Kluber in Game 1 and Carlos Carrasco in Game 2
Triple Crown contender Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers advanced to an NL Central tiebreaker against the Chicago Cubs, putting themselves in that position with an 11-0 romp over the Detroit Tigers
The Oakland Athletics are headed to the AL wild-card game with their confidence intact despite a late-inning loss to the Angels
Mike Scioscia stepped down as manager of the Los Angeles Angels after 19 seasons, ending the longest current tenure in the majors
Carlos Carrasco and Trevor Bauer combined for a five-hitter, Francisco Lindor homered and scored twice, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1
The Boston Red Sox picked up a couple more titles on the final day of baseball’s regular season, with Mookie Betts claiming the batting title and J.D. Martinez clinching the RBI crown in a 10-2 victory over the New York Yankees
Ryan Yarbrough got his rookie-leading 16th win as the Tampa Bay Rays turned another bullpen game into their 90th victory
The Oakland Athletics are headed to the AL wild-card game with their confidence intact despite a late-inning loss to the Angels
Baseball Capsules
Carlos Carrasco and Trevor Bauer combined for a five-hitter, Francisco Lindor homered and scored twice, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1
|Baltimore
|4
|Final
|Houston
|0
|Boston
|10
|Final
|New York
|2
|Philadelphia
|3
|Final
|Atlanta
|1
|San Francisco
|0
|Final
|Los Angeles
|15
|Los Angeles
|5
|Final
|Oakland
|4
|Cincinnati
|5
|Final
|Pittsburgh
|6
|Colorado
|12
|Final
|Washington
|0
|Milwaukee
|11
|Final
|Detroit
|0
|Minnesota
|5
|Final
|Chicago
|4
|New York
|1
|Final
|Miami
|0
|San Diego
|4
|Final
|Arizona
|3
|Seattle
|3
|Final
|Texas
|1
|Tampa Bay
|9
|Final
|Toronto
|4
|Kansas City
|1
|Final
|Cleveland
|2
|Chicago
|10
|Final
|St. Louis
|5
|Team
|W
|L
|GB
|Red Sox
|108
|54
|0
|Yankees
|100
|62
|8
|Rays
|90
|72
|18
|Blue Jays
|73
|89
|35
|Orioles
|47
|115
|61
|Team
|W
|L
|GB
|Indians
|91
|71
|0
|Twins
|78
|84
|13
|Tigers
|64
|98
|27
|White Sox
|62
|100
|29
|Royals
|58
|104
|33
|Team
|W
|L
|GB
|Astros
|103
|59
|0
|Athletics
|97
|65
|6
|Mariners
|89
|73
|14
|Angels
|80
|82
|23
|Rangers
|67
|95
|36
|Team
|W
|L
|GB
|Braves
|90
|72
|0
|Nationals
|82
|80
|8
|Phillies
|80
|82
|10
|Mets
|77
|85
|13
|Marlins
|63
|98
|26.5
|Team
|W
|L
|GB
|Brewers
|95
|67
|0
|Cubs
|95
|67
|0
|Cardinals
|88
|74
|7
|Pirates
|82
|79
|12.5
|Reds
|67
|95
|28
|Team
|W
|L
|GB
|Rockies
|91
|71
|0
|Dodgers
|91
|71
|0
|Diamondbacks
|82
|80
|9
|Giants
|73
|89
|18
|Padres
|66
|96
|25
|1
|Mookie Betts, Bos
|.346
|2
|J.D. Martinez, Bos
|.329
|3
|Jose Altuve, Hou
|.314
|4
|Mike Trout, LAA
|.313
|5
|Michael Brantley, Cle
|.309
|1
|Christian Yelich, Mil
|.324
|2
|Scooter Gennett, Cin
|.310
|3
|Anthony Rendon, Was
|.310
|4
|Freddie Freeman, Atl
|.310
|5
|Lorenzo Cain, Mil
|.309
|1
|Khris Davis, Oak
|48
|2
|J.D. Martinez, Bos
|42
|3
|Joey Gallo, Tex
|40
|4
|Mike Trout, LAA
|39
|—
|Jose Ramirez, Cle
|39
|1
|Matt Carpenter, StL
|36
|—
|Christian Yelich, Mil
|36
|3
|Nolan Arenado, Col
|35
|—
|Trevor Story, Col
|35
|5
|Eugenio Suarez, Cin
|34
|1
|J.D. Martinez, Bos
|127
|2
|Khris Davis, Oak
|123
|3
|Edwin Encarnacion, Cle
|107
|4
|Jose Ramirez, Cle
|106
|5
|Alex Bregman, Hou
|103
|1
|Javier Baez, ChC
|111
|2
|Christian Yelich, Mil
|109
|3
|Nolan Arenado, Col
|106
|4
|Jesus Aguilar, Mil
|105
|—
|Trevor Story, Col
|105
|1
|Whit Merrifield, KC
|44
|2
|Mallex Smith, TB
|38
|3
|Jose Ramirez, Cle
|34
|4
|Adalberto Mondesi, KC
|31
|5
|Dee Gordon, Sea
|30
|1
|Trea Turner, Was
|43
|2
|Billy Hamilton, Cin
|33
|—
|Starling Marte, Pit
|33
|4
|Lorenzo Cain, Mil
|30
|5
|Ender Inciarte, Atl
|28
|1
|Blake Snell, TB
|21
|2
|Corey Kluber, Cle
|20
|3
|Luis Severino, NYY
|19
|4
|J.A. Happ, NYY
|17
|—
|Rick Porcello, Bos
|17
|1
|Jon Lester, ChC
|18
|—
|Max Scherzer, Was
|18
|—
|Miles Mikolas, StL
|18
|4
|Aaron Nola, Phi
|17
|—
|Kyle Freeland, Col
|17
|1
|Blake Snell, TB
|1.89
|2
|Trevor Bauer, Cle
|2.26
|3
|Justin Verlander, Hou
|2.52
|4
|Gerrit Cole, Hou
|2.88
|5
|Corey Kluber, Cle
|2.89
|1
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|1.70
|2
|Aaron Nola, Phi
|2.37
|3
|Max Scherzer, Was
|2.53
|4
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|2.73
|5
|Miles Mikolas, StL
|2.83
|1
|Justin Verlander, Hou
|290
|2
|Gerrit Cole, Hou
|276
|3
|Chris Sale, Bos
|237
|4
|Carlos Carrasco, Cle
|225
|5
|Corey Kluber, Cle
|222
|1
|Max Scherzer, Was
|300
|2
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|269
|3
|Patrick Corbin, Ari
|246
|4
|Aaron Nola, Phi
|224
|5
|German Marquez, Col
|221
|1
|Edwin Diaz, Sea
|57
|2
|Craig Kimbrel, Bos
|42
|3
|Blake Treinen, Oak
|38
|4
|Shane Greene, Det
|32
|—
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY
|32
|1
|Wade Davis, Col
|43
|2
|Kenley Jansen, LAD
|38
|3
|Felipe Vazquez, Pit
|36
|4
|Brad Boxberger, Ari
|32
|5
|Raisel Iglesias, Cin
|30