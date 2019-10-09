Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz, who pitched seven scoreless innings in Game 2, retired only one hitter. A huge error by first baseman Freddie Freeman cost the Braves a chance to get out of the inning with only one run scoring.

Tommy Edman, Dexter Fowler and Kolten Wong each had a two-run double, Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty walked with the bases loaded to force in a run, and St. Louis added to the Braves’ misery by scoring its final run on a strikeout.

Marcell Ozuna swung at a pitch in the dirt was already heading back to the dugout when he realized the pitch had gotten by Brian McCann. The catcher fell down trying to retrieve the ball and his throw to first to too late to get the late-running Ozuna.

The Cardinals sent 14 batters to the plate before Max Fried finally got the final out.

