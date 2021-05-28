Relaxed protocols include dropping the requirements for facemasks in dugouts and bullpens, and loosening restrictions on mobility during road trips.
MLB said 84.5% of all Tier 1 individuals such as players, managers, coaches, trainers and support personnel had been partially or fully vaccinated, up just 0.1% from the previous week, and 81.2% had been fully vaccinated, up 2.4% from the previous week.
So far this season, there have been 62 positive tests — 34 players, 28 staff — among 176,260 samples tested, a 0.035% positive rate. The positive tests are among 23 teams.
The Phillies said Friday they will return to 100% capacity at Citizens Bank Park for their June 4 game against Washington. Philadelphia had said on May 13 they would reach full capacity on June 12 against the Yankees. The change allows full houses for six additional games.
