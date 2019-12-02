He made $4,825,000 and likely would have received a salary of about $10 million next year had he been eligible for arbitration.

Aguilar was an All-Star for Milwaukee in 2018, when he had 35 home runs and 108 RBIs. This year he had 12 homers and 50 RBIs for the Brewers and Rays.

AD

Aguilar is expected to share time at first with Garrett Cooper, who had 15 homers and 50 RBIs for Miami this year.

AD

Villar is a career .261 hitter. He had a career-best 62 stolen bases for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2016. He has played shortstop (385 games), second base (333), third base (54) and the outfield (13).

To make room on Miami’s 40-man roster, infielder JT Riddle and right-handed pitcher Tayron Guerrero were designated for assignment. Riddle then was not offered a contract, making him a free agent.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD