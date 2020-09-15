The announcement came as forecasters called for smoke to reach very unhealthy levels in Western Washington through at least Thursday.
Both teams had a scheduled day off Thursday that allowed them to avoid playing a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Some players complained about smoky conditions Monday night after the Mariners split a doubleheader with the Oakland Athletics. Smoke conditions during the games reached a level of very unhealthy on the air quality index, even with the T-Mobile roof closed.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.