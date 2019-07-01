Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Brendan McKay throws against the Texas Rangers in the second inning of his Major League debut in a baseball game Saturday, June 29, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Mike Carlson/Associated Press)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays two-way player Brendan McKay is scheduled to make his hitting debut against the Baltimore Orioles two days after winning his first appearance as a starting pitcher.

McKay was listed on the lineup as the designated hitter for Monday night’s game and batting eighth.

The left-hander took a perfect game into the sixth in his big league debut Saturday against Texas. He left after allowing one hit over six scoreless innings.

