Mike Tauchman rounds third base after hitting a solo home run against the Orioles in the third inning Tuesday in Baltimore. (Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

The New York Yankees have spent much of this year’s season series pounding the Orioles into submission and setting a major league record for home runs at an opposing ballpark, so the fact that they hit another six home runs Tuesday shouldn’t have come as much of a surprise.

But on a dark and stormy night at Camden Yards, they not only struck like lightning throughout the evening, they also stole the Orioles’ thunder on the way to a 9-4 victory.

The Yankees made several flashy defensive plays and denied the Orioles enough key hits to make a fairly competitive game look look more like a blowout.

The game was delayed for 72 minutes by the freaky thunderstorms that drenched the downtown area and the game remained scoreless for two innings before the Yankees opened up on Orioles starter Asher Wojciechowski with three homers in the third inning.

The barrage started with another by No. 9 hitter Mike Tauchman, who continued to give the Orioles fits after homering in his final two at-bats of Monday night’s series opener.

[Box score: Yankees 9, Orioles 4]

Colorado baseball fans may vaguely remember him from the 52 games he appeared in for the Rockies the past two years. He didn’t make much of an impression because he managed to hit no home runs and drive in just two runs in 69 major league at-bats.

The Yankees obviously saw something in him and are happy they picked him up in a seemingly minor deal last March. He didn’t do much during the first half, but has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball since.

He also doubled home an important insurance run in the seventh inning, but probably caused the Orioles more consternation when he leaped high to rob catcher Pedro Severino of a leadoff home run in the fourth inning.

Two innings earlier, Brett Gardner ran a long way to make a leaping catch at the wall that deprived Hanser Alberto of an extra-base hit. Gardner reached above the fence level, but the ball probably would not have cleared the wall in center field.

The Yankees did most of their offensive damage at the bottom of the batting order. Catcher Austin Romine also homered in Monday’s game and was the big bopper Tuesday night, with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs.