Mallex Smith, left, and Kyle Seager celebrate the team's 7-6 win over the Orioles in 13 innings Saturday. (Gail Burton/Associated Press)

A late home run that erases an Orioles lead is nothing new.

Allowing Seattle’s Mallex Smith, one of the fastest men in the game, to reach on an error, steal second and score from there on an infield single to third base?

That’s the latest in a long line of Orioles losses, 7-6, to the Seattle Mariners before an announced crowd of 22,556, that will go down as one of the most bizarre defeats of the season.

Smith’s late-inning sprints came after a pair of eighth-inning home runs turned the game on itself twice. The Orioles led 4-3 before Mychal Givens allowed a home run to J.P. Crawford to give Seattle a 6-4 lead, only for Baltimore rookie Austin Hays to drill a line drive into the Orioles bullpen to tie the game.

From there, neither team threatened much before Smith hit a ball to second baseman Hanser Alberto, who flipped it to reliever Tanner Scott, only for Scott to mishandle it. Smith’s 45th stolen base put him into scoring position, and when pinch-hitter Tim Lopes grounded to third baseman Rio Ruiz, Smith was off.

Ruiz’s throw didn’t make it to first in time to get Lopes, and Smith beat Trey Mancini’s throw home for the go-ahead run to drop the Orioles to 50-105 in their penultimate home game of the season.

Jonathan Villar was left at third base, representing the tying run, in the 13th inning.

The foundation of the Orioles’ offensive night was a three-run second inning, which began with a Renato Núñez single.