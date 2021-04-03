“I was so impressed with Matt,” Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said. “He showed the competitor that he is. He’s throwing strikes, he worked ahead in the count, kept guys off balance.”

Veteran closer César Valdez endured a rocky ninth inning to get there, but with a second straight win to start the season, the Orioles (2-0) have a chance for a season-opening sweep.

But such is the optimism around the rebuilding Orioles that new reliever Adam Plutko is setting his sights even higher: “We’re going 162-0, obviously,” he joked after a spotless debut.

Win No. 2, though, began with Harvey, the former New York Mets all-star who at age 32 cited the Orioles’ data-driven pitching program and philosophies as why he chose the Orioles as the latest stop on his journey to salvage his career. Harvey mixed his pitches well, made sure his misses weren’t over the heart of the plate, and worked the edges in sync with catcher Pedro Severino to great effect.

Still, there was traffic. He worked around a two-out double that left fielder Austin Hays lost in the sun in the first inning, and stranded a runner at second in the second as well.

Considering the Red Sox put runners on second and third with one out in the fourth inning, their one run that frame was a success. But in Harvey’s fifth and final inning, what could have been the final out on a comebacker instead bounced off his leg, allowing Kevin Plawecki to score from second base. Harvey left having allowed two earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts in 4⅔ innings, with his fastball averaging 92.9 mph.