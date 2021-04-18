Needing only a run to win, the Rangers (7-9) tried to bunt their automatic runner, Charlie Culberson, to third, but reliever Travis Lakins Sr. fielded Eli White’s bunt and threw to Franco at third for a fielder’s choice. Lakins (1-1) struggled with his command from there; White moved to second on a wild pitch and eventually scored the winning run on Nate Lowe’s single to left with the bases loaded.
After allowing more than one run for the first time in seven starts in his most recent outing, a loss to Seattle on Tuesday, Means worked seven scoreless innings Sunday. He struck out three in the first inning and added three more punchouts while retiring the Rangers in order in the second and third. But Texas mostly kept him working out of the stretch from there, getting the leadoff batter on in each of the next three innings.
Trevino hopped on Means’s second pitch of the fifth for a leadoff double, then went to third on a groundball, staying there as White worked a nine-pitch walk. But neither runner advanced from there, with Means notching his seventh strikeout before a first-pitch lineout to center ended the Rangers’ threat.
Means worked through the seventh, adding two more strikeouts to lower his ERA to 1.52. In three road starts, he has allowed one earned run in 18⅔ innings.
But Gibson was even better, scattering four hits and striking out six in eight scoreless innings.
— Baltimore Sun