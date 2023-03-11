AP source: D-backs, Carroll agree to $111 million, 8-yr deal

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition on anonymity Saturday because the deal hasn’t officially been announced.

PHOENIX — Outfielder Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to an $111 million, eight-year contract that also has a club option for the 2031 season, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The 22-year-old Carroll is one of baseball’s top prospects and among the betting favorites — according to FanDuel Sportsbook — to win Rookie of the Year this season. Carroll was very good in a late-season cameo last season, batting .260 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 32 games.