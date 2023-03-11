AP source: D-backs, Carroll agree to $111 million, 8-yr deal

PHOENIX — Outfielder Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to an $111 million, eight-year contract that also has a club option for the 2031 season, according to a person familiar with the deal.
MLB.com first reported the deal.
The 22-year-old Carroll is one of baseball’s top prospects and among the betting favorites — according to FanDuel Sportsbook — to win Rookie of the Year this season. Carroll was very good in a late-season cameo last season, batting .260 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 32 games.
The Diamondbacks aren’t historically a big-spending team but were willing to pay to make Carroll a franchise cornerstone. The soft-spoken speedster is a Seattle native.
He’s part of a young core of D-backs players, including outfielders Alek Thomas, Jake McCarthy, catcher Gabriel Moreno and pitchers Brandon Pfaadt, Drey Jameson and Tommy Henry. Arizona finished with a 74-88 record last season.
