Orioles option LHP Bruce Zimmermann to minors

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Baltimore Orioles have optioned left-handers Bruce Zimmermann and Nick Vespi and reassigned infielder Lewin Díaz, left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez and catcher Mark Kolozsvary to minor league camp.
The competition for rotation spots with the Orioles has been a significant story during spring training, but after the team acquired Cole Irvin and Kyle Gibson in the offseason — and with top prospect Grayson Rodriguez in the mix as well — there were a lot of pitchers Zimmermann needed to beat out.
