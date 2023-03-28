Brewers' infielder Keston Hiura sent outright to Triple-A

PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Brewers assigned infielder Keston Hiura outright to their Triple-A affiliate in Nashville on Tuesday after he cleared waivers.

The move means Hiura will remain with the Brewers organization after they had designated him for assignment.

Hiura, 26, had an outstanding rookie season in 2019 but hasn’t been able to recapture that form. He batted .226 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs in 80 games last season and struck out in 111 of his 266 plate appearances.