No decision for deGrom in rough Rangers debut vs Phillies

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jacob deGrom had a rough debut for the Texas Rangers. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner struck out the first batter he faced on three pitches Thursday and finished with seven strikeouts. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But while he was throwing plenty of strikes, as he did during nine outstanding seasons with the New York Mets, the right-hander gave up five runs and six extra-base hits over 3 2/3 innings against the NL champion Philadelphia Phillies in the season opener.

The Rangers’ prized addition — deGrom signed a $185 million, five-year contract as a free agent in December — still avoided a loss in his first start with his new team. Texas’ bats bailed him out after he exited, scoring nine times in the fourth against Aaron Nola and two Phillies relievers.

Nola also allowed five runs over 3 2/3 innings in his sixth and maybe last opening-day start for the Phillies. The 29-year-old right-hander is going into the final year of his contract, and discussions about an extension have broken off. He struck out four and walked two while throwing 48 of 72 pitches for strikes.

Advertisement

After deGrom threw seven of his 10 pitches for strikes in a 1-2-3 first inning that had the crowd in a frenzy, the Phillies went ahead when Alec Bohm hit a two-run homer on a 99 mph fastball in the second inning.

Brandon Marsh and shortstop Trea Turner, Philadelphia’s $300 million addition on an 11-year deal in free agency, had back-to-back triples in the third before J.T. Realmuto’s RBI double for a 4-0 lead.

Turner, hitting leadoff, started the game by fouling off a 99.6 mph fastball from deGrom, then swung and missed at the next two pitches.

DeGrom threw 49 of his 73 pitches for strikes and didn’t walk a batter. First-year Rangers manager Bruce Bochy had said beforehand the plan was for deGrom to throw about 65 pitches.

It was deGrom’s fourth career start on opening day, and the first one in which he allowed a run. He had tossed 17 scoreless innings with 25 strikeouts in his three openers for the Mets, the last one two years ago against the Phillies.

Advertisement

The nine runs in the fourth tied the most in a single inning on opening day for the Rangers, who played their 52nd opener in Texas. Jonah Heim had a two-run double before Texas newcomer Robbie Grossman followed with a three-run homer off Nola to tie the game at 5.

While deGrom is now pitching in the American League, the opening opponent was familiar for him, having started 20 previous games against the Phillies. He entered 9-1 with a 2.18 ERA and 136 strikeouts over 120 innings against them.

The Rangers were very cautious with deGrom after he reported tightness in his left side just before the team’s first official spring training workout on Feb. 15. He struck out 10 over 6 2/3 scoreless innings in his only two exhibition games in Arizona, which came after throwing batting practice and in a minor league game.

Advertisement

DeGrom didn’t make his first big league start last year until Aug. 2, and he was 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA in 11 regular-season games before winning a wild-card game for the Mets. He had a career-low 1.08 ERA over 92 innings in 2021 before missing the final three months with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow, then was shut down late in spring training last year because of a stress reaction in his right scapula.

___

GiftOutline Gift Article