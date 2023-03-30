Stephen Piscotty released by Giants at his request

San Francisco also acquired outfielder Matt Beaty from Kansas City for cash and he struck out as a pinch hitter in his Giants debut during a 5-0 opening day loss at the New York Yankees.

The 32-year-old hit .320 (8 for 25) with three doubles and seven RBIs in 10 spring training games.

NEW YORK — Outfielder Stephen Piscotty was released from his minor league contract by the San Francisco Giants at his request on Thursday.

Catcher Roberto Pérez’s contract was selected from the minors and he went 1 for 2 with a strikeout in his Giants debut. The 34-year-old was with Pittsburgh last year after spending his first eight major league seasons with Cleveland.