MLB international-born players stable at 28% in 2023

NEW YORK — The percentage of Major League Baseball players born outside the 50 states remained relatively stable for the fourth straight opening day.
The Dominican Republic led with 104 players, its second-most behind 110 in 2020. Venezuela was second with 62, followed by Cuba (21). Puerto Rico (19), Mexico (15), Canada (10), Japan (eight), Colombia (seven), Curaçao, Panama and South Korea (four each); Bahamas and Nicaragua (two apiece), and Aruba, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Honduras and Taiwan (one each).
Mexico’s total was its highest since 18 in 2005.
There were 19 nations and territories represented, down from a record-tying 21 last year.
___