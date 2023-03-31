MLB international-born players stable at 28% in 2023

MLB said 269 of 945 players on opening day 26-man rosters and injured, inactive and restricted lists were born outside the 50 states, which calculates to 28.5%. That was up from 28.2% for expanded 28-man rosters and the other lists following last year’s lockout, 28.3% in 2021 and 28.4% in 2020, when the active limit expanded from 25 to 30 during the pandemic.