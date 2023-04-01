Brewers' Luis Ur�as out 6 to 8 weeks with hamstring strain

CHICAGO — Infielder Luis Urías was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday because of a strained left hamstring, and the team selected the contract of outfielder Joey Wiemer from Triple-A Nashville.

“It’s a solid hamstring strain, six to eight weeks, probably closer to eight, so it is significant,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said before Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs. “It’s unfortunate, but we will have to fill in around him, get him back in hopefully late May or early June.”