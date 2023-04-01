Jake Cronenworth gets $80M deal with Padres for 2024-30

Cronenworth and the Padres reached a one-year deal in January for $4,225,000, and he would have been eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

He gets a $2 million signing bonus, $7 million next year, $11 million in 2025 and $12 million in each of the following four seasons. Cronenworth receives a limited no-trade provision allowing him to list eight teams he cannot be dealt to without his consent.