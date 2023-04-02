Rays' Springs has no-hit bid hrough 6 innings against Tigers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Jeffrey Sorings has a no-hit bid through six innings Sunday against the Detroit Tigers.
Springs signed a $31 million, four-year contract during the offseason after moving from the bullpen to the rotation in 2022. He was 9-5 with a 2.46 ERA last season in 25 starts and eight relief appearances.
Springs matched his career high of six innings. He has thrown 58 of 81 pitches for strikes.
The Rays lead 1-0.
