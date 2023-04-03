Villar goes deep twice, Giants hit 7 HRs to rout White Sox

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — David Villar hit two of San Francisco’s seven home runs, Anthony DeSclafani tossed six scoreless innings and the Giants pounded the Chicago White Sox 12-3 on Monday. Villar hit a solo homer in the fifth and a grand slam in the ninth. Joc Pederson, Michael Conforto, Thairo Estrada, Mike Yastrzemski and Bryce Johnson also went deep for San Francisco, which hit its most home runs since July 2, 2002, at Colorado. The team record of eight was set at Milwaukee on April 30, 1961, when Willie Mays hit four.

The Giants broke out in a big way after being shut out twice while losing two of three in their opening series at Yankee Stadium, and spoiled Chicago’s first home game under manager Pedro Grifol.

Pederson was also robbed of a two-run drive by center fielder Luis Robert Jr.

Conforto and Estrada went back-to-back in the fifth, and so did Yastrzemski and Villar to make it 7-0.

DeSclafani (1-0) picked up his first win since Oct. 1, 2021. The 32-year-old right-hander was limited to five starts last season because of a right ankle injury.

The five home runs allowed by Michael Kopech (0-1) tied White Sox record.

BREWERS 10, METS 0

MILWAUKEE — Brewers rookie Brice Turang hit a grand slam for his first major league homer, capping a seven-run fifth inning that sent Milwaukee past New York in its home opener.

Brian Anderson also homered and Freddy Peralta (1-0) pitched six innings of two-hit ball as the Brewers won their third straight. Shut out in its first 16 innings this season, Milwaukee has scored 22 runs in its last 20 innings.

The day started poorly for the Mets when Carlos Carrasco (0-1) received a pitch-clock violation before throwing his first pitch. That set the tone for the rest of an afternoon in which they compiled more clock violations (four) than hits (three). New York has lost 14 of its last 17 games in Milwaukee.

Bryse Wilson worked three innings for his second career save.

TWINS 11, MARLINS 1

MIAMI — Max Kepler hit a leadoff homer, Joey Gallo added a three-run shot and Minnesota routed Miami to remain unbeaten this season.

Trevor Larnach also went deep and Tyler Mahle (1-0) struck out seven in five solid innings for the Twins, who swept their opening series in Kansas City and are 4-0 for the ninth time in franchise history. The last time was 2017.

Johnny Cueto (0-1) exited with right biceps tightness in the second inning after giving up two home runs in his Marlins debut.

Kepler left in the fourth with knee soreness.

RAYS 6, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON — Luke Raley homered twice, Drew Rasmussen pitched six shutout innings and Tampa Bay defeated Washington for the first 4-0 start in team history.

Isaac Paredes also went deep for the Rays, who have outscored their opponents 27-5. Raley had his first career multi-homer game.

Rasmussen (1-0) allowed two singles and didn’t walk a batter while striking out seven.

Trevor Williams (0-1) gave up four runs — three earned — over five innings in his Nationals debut.

Jeimer Candelario homered and Dominic Smith had two hits for Washington.

REDS 7, CUBS 6

CINCINNATI — Jason Vosler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the fifth inning and Cincinnati held off Chicago.

It was the second home run of the season for Vosler, a non-roster invite to spring training. After entering as a pinch-runner in the second, he connected off Drew Smyly (0-1).

Cody Bellinger launched an early three-run homer for his first hit with the Cubs. Eric Hosmer’s two-run double off Alex Young (1-0) put Chicago ahead 6-4 in the fifth.

Derek Law stranded two runners in the ninth to earn his first save since 2019. The Reds are 3-1 after starting 3-22 last season.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

