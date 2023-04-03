Orioles' Bradish struck on foot by liner, leaves vs. Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Baltimore starter Kyle Bradish left the Orioles’ game against the Texas Rangers in the second inning of a scoreless game after being struck on the right foot by a line drive.

Jonah Heim lined a 2-2 changeup back to the mound — the exit velocity measured at 104 mph — with runners on first and second and one out. The ball struck Bradish on the outside of the foot as he was completing his follow-through. The ball rolled to first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, who tagged the base with the runners moving up.