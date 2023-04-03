Rendon suspended 5 games by MLB for interractions with fan

If Rendon appeals the decision by MLB senior vice president Michael Hill, he would remain eligible to play until the appeal is decided by special assistant John McHale Jr.

NEW YORK — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was suspended for five games and fined by Major League Baseball on Monday for his interactions with a fan last week.

Rendon grabbed a fan by the shirt through the bleacher guardrails after Thursday night’s 2-1 loss at Oakland. Rendon looks to have grabbed the fan’s shirt near his chest through the bars of the railing and exchanged words with him before appearing to take a swipe at the bill of the man’s ballcap and walking into the tunnel.