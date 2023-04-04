Wisdom's 3 hits, 6-run seventh, power Cubs over Reds 12-5

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CINCINNATI — Patrick Wisdom doubled twice and had three hits and three RBIs, leading the Chicago Cubs over the Cincinnati Reds 12-5 on Tuesday night to even their three-game series. Wisdom’s two-run single highlighted a six-run seventh inning that overcame a 3-2 deficit Chicago had 16 hits, including four doubles. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Cody Bellinger went 3 for 5 with an RBI, a day after hitting a three-run homer that ended his 0-for-11 start with the Cubs.

Ian Happ went 3 for 4 with a tying double. The University of Cincinnati product is a .296 career hitter against the Reds.

Jason Vosler, TJ Friedl and Stuart Fairchild homered for the Reds, who wasted a 3-1 lead. Vosler hit hit third homer in three games and Fairchild hit his first career pinch homer, a two-run drive in the eighth off Adbert Alzolay.

After going ahead in a first inning that included Jake Fraley’s RBI single, the Cubs didn’t get another hit off Luis Cessa until the sixth, when Wisdom doubled to chase the starter and scored on Eric Hosmer’s single off Ian Gibaut to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Nico Hoerner doubled off Buck Farmer (0-2) leading off the seventh, Dansby Swanson walked and Happ doubled in the tying run.

Reiver Sanmartin relieved, Cody Bellinger walked. Trey Mancini singled for a 4-3 lead and Wisdom followed with a two-run single.

After Eric Hosmer reached on a fielding error by second baseman Jonathan India, Yan Gomes bounced into a run-scoring double play that increased the lead to 7-3. Miles Mastrobuoni added an RBI single,

Wisdom and Hosmer added RBI doubles in a three-run eighth.

WEN GEM

Reds left fielder Will Benson extended his glove above the wall and into the stands in foul territory to catch Eric Hosmer’s pop fly to end the fourth.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: OF Seiya Suzuki had two at-bats in a simulated game in Arizona on Monday and played four innings in the outfield. It was his first baseball action since injuring his left oblique in February.

Reds: 1B Joey Votto will not be ready by Thursday. ... INF/OF Jose Barrero who left Monday’s game with right hamstring tightness, ran Tuesday. He won’t play the outfield until at least Saturday.

UP NEXT

RHPs Hunter Greene (0-0, 8.10) and Marcus Stroman (1-0, 0.00) start Wednesday’s series finale.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

