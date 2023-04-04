Padres' Machado ejected after being called out on violation

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado was ejected by plate umpire Ron Kulpa after being called out on strikes on a pitch clock violation to end the first inning of Tuesday’s game against Arizona.
Machado, who was the designated hitter, was eventually escorted toward the dugout by another umpire.
It was the 10th ejection of Machado’s career.
Machado committed the first pitch clock violation during spring training and shrugged it off after getting two hits that day.
___
