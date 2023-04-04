Marlins place pitcher Johnny Cueto on IL

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins placed veteran pitcher Johnny Cueto on the 15-day injured list because of right bicep tightness.
“Positive stuff with not much inflammation at all in the bicep which was the concern,” Schumaker said. “We just want him to be ready. I think him being built up the right way has been the challenge.”
Cueto signed an $8.5 million, one-year free agent deal with Miami in January that includes a club option for 2024.
The Marlins also placed infielder Joey Wendle (strained right intercostal) on the 10-day injured list and promoted left-handed pitchers Daniel Castano and Braxton Garrett and infielder-outfielder Garrett Hampson from Triple-A Jacksonville. ___