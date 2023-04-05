Brewers' Ashby to undergo arthroscopic surgery on shoulder

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby will have arthroscopic surgery on his throwing shoulder and could miss the entire season.
Counsell said he could have a more specific timeline for Ashby after the operation.
Counsell said during spring training that Ashby would miss a couple of months with inflammation in his shoulder. The situation apparently got to the point where surgery was the best option.
Ashby, who turns 25 on May 24, went 2-10 with a 4.44 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings last season. The Brewers signed him last July to a $20.5 million, five-year contract that would be worth $41.5 million over seven seasons if a pair of club options are exercised.
Ashby is the nephew of 14-year big league veteran pitcher Andy Ashby.
