Megill stars as Alonso, Mets beat Marlins 9-3

NEW YORK — Tylor Megill pitched six shutout innings, Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor hit their first home runs of the season, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 9-3 on Friday in their home opener. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Miami starter Edward Cabrera (0-1) walked a career-high seven in 2 2/3 innings and was pulled without giving up a hit. New York took advantage of 12 free passes from six Marlins pitchers — four drawn by leadoff batter Brandon Nimmo.

Pete Alonso also homered and drove in two runs for the Mets, who have won four straight home openers and eight of their last nine.

In a game postponed a day because of a rainy weather forecast, Megill (2-0) allowed three hits and struck out three, shaking off a line drive that struck his right foot in the fourth.

CUBS 2, RANGERS 0

CHICAGO — Marcus Stroman pitched six sparkling innings, leading the Cubs to the win.

Cody Bellinger hit an RBI single for the Cubs in the fourth, and Ian Happ added a run-scoring double in the sixth.

Stroman (2-0) allowed two hits, struck out six and walked three. The right-hander also tossed six innings in a 4-0 victory over Milwaukee on opening day.

Michael Fulmer got six outs for his first save with the Cubs, finishing a three-hitter.

Texas right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (1-1) was charged with two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

