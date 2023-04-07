Cohen: Mets to change 'Phillie colors' ad patch on uniform

NEW YORK — Steve Cohen plans to patch things up with New York Mets fans over an ad on the uniform.
The club announced the sponsorship agreement Thursday and showed off the new uniform patches in a photo online.
Cohen, the Mets’ owner, said he had an email exchange with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital CEO Steven J. Corwin and they agreed to make a change going forward.
“They’re Phillie colors. And he agreed and I agreed they should be more Met-appropriate,” Cohen said before Friday’s game.
“I was working hard last night,” he added, drawing laughs.
New York wore the red-and-white patches Friday. Cohen did not say when the new patches might be ready.
___