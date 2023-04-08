Cards pitcher Packy Naughton heads to IL with forearm strain

Naughton, who turns 27 on April 16, faced three batters Friday in the eighth inning of a 4-0 loss at Milwaukee before the forearm issue caused him to leave.

MILWAUKEE — St. Louis Cardinals left-hander Packy Naughton was placed on the 15-day injured list on Saturday because of a forearm strain.

Naughton has struck out five and allowed two hits and one walk in five innings of shutout relief this season. He went 0-2 with a 4.78 ERA and one save last season in 26 appearances, including three starts.