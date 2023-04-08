Rays CF Jose Siri goes on 10-day IL with hamstring injury

Siri was hurt making a leaping catch in deep center on a drive by Oakland’s Seth Brown in the eighth inning of the Rays’ 9-5 win on Friday night. He stayed in the game.

“His hamstring is a little cranky,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “On the play by the wall, he grabbed it. I don’t think he thought it was that bad. He said that he felt a tug, but he was kind of, you know, he’s hot, heated up in the moment. Then this morning he woke up and it was a little more sore than what we were hoping for.”