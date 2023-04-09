D-backs get 16 hits, rout Dodgers 11-6, to take 3 of 4

PHOENIX — Josh Rojas had his second straight three-hit game, Pavin Smith drove in three runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks got 16 hits in an 11-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-6 on Sunday.
Arizona scored in each of the first five innings, helped by five stolen bases, including two from Nick Ahmed. The Diamondbacks also took extra bases on several hits — James Outman’s lobbed throw from center allowed Jake McCarthy to hustle into second with a double in the second inning, leading to Jose Herrera’s two-out RBI single.
Nelson (1-0) gave up three runs and four hits in six innings of his second start this season. He worked through a shaky first inning and retired his last 11 batters,
Michael Grove (0-1), making his eighth big league start, allowed nine runs and 12 hits in 3 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old right-hander’s ERA in two starts this season ballooned from 6.75 to 14.73.
J.D. Martinez had a triple and a double and drove in two runs for the Dodgers, who did not hit a home run for the first time this season.
Arizona took a 6-3 lead with a three-run third when Alek Thomas hit a tiebreaking single and Ahmed had a two-run single. Smith hit a two-run double in a three-run fourth that built a 9-3 advantage.
After Shelby Miller forced in a run in the fifth with a bases-loaded walk, plate umpire Lance Barrett ejected catcher Austin Barnes for arguing balls and strikes after Miller fell behind 2-0 on Corbin Carroll.
BACK IN THE LINEUP
Dodgers SS Miguel Rojas returned after missing five games with a groin strain and went 0 for 3 with a walk. Manager Dave Roberts, citing caution, said before the game that Rojas will sit out Monday’s game at San Francisco but is scheduled to play again on Tuesday.
D-BACKS DEALINGS
RHP Peter Solomon pitched the final two innings in his Arizona debut, allowing three runs, three hits and two walks. The 26-year-old, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Reno, had not appeared in the major leagues since six relief appearances for Houston in 2021. He replaced RHP Zach Davies, who was placed on the 15-day IL with a strained oblique. ... The Diamondbacks acquired RHP José Ruiz from the Chicago White Sox for cash. The 28-year-old reliever, who pitched for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, will report for the next series against Milwaukee. He was designated for assignment on Friday after posting a 22.09 ERA in four games for the White Sox. ... RHPs Mark Melancon and Cole Sulser, both dealing with strained pitching shoulders, were transferred to the 60-day injured list.
NEXT
Dodgers: Open a three-game series at San Francisco on Monday. LHP Julio Urías (2-0, 0.75) starts against RHP Logan Webb (0-2, 6.55).
Diamondbacks: Host Milwaukee in a three-game series beginning Monday night. RHP Zac Gallen (0-1, 7.59 ERA) starts against LHP Wade Miley (1-0, 0.00).
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports