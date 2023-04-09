Pirates SS Oneil Cruz injured in home-plate collision

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz left Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox with a left leg injury following a collision at home plate. Cruz was attempting to score from third on a chopper by Ke’Bryan Hayes when Cruz’s leg bent awkwardly beneath him while attempting to slide. Cruz’s leg appeared to collide with the legs of catcher Seby Zavala, who easily tagged out Cruz.

The 6-foot-7 Cruz writhed in pain and the benches and bullpens briefly cleared after Pittsburgh designated hitter Carlos Santana appeared to take exception to Zavala’s behavior.

There were no ejections and order was quickly restored.

Cruz made his way to his feet and was helped to the bench by several members of the Pittsburgh athletic training staff.

Cruz had walked leading off the inning to extend his on-base streak to 19 games, the third-longest active streak in the majors.

