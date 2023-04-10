White Sox SS Anderson leaves game with knee soreness

MINNEAPOLIS — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson left Monday’s game in Minnesota with left knee soreness after being involved in a minor collision at third base.

Anderson went to cover third base on an apparent double-play ball in the fourth inning. Michael Taylor’s groundball was fielded by third baseman Hanser Alberto, who hesitated before throwing to second for a forceout. Elvis Andrus then threw to Anderson trying to get runner Matt Wallner.