Tampa Bay Rays beat Boston Red Sox 7-2 for 11th straight win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays ran their season-opening win streak to 11 games, using another homer for Brandon Lowe and a strong performance by Shane McClanahan to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2 on Tuesday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Yandy Díaz and Lowe hit back-to-back solo shots with two out in the fifth inning. Lowe extended his homer streak to four straight games.

Isaac Paredes and Josh Lowe also connected for the Rays, and McClanahan (3-0) struck out nine while pitching five-plus innings of one-run ball.

Tampa Bay’s win streak is one game short of the franchise record set in 2004.

Garrett Whitlock (0-1) permitted five runs and eight hits in five innings in his season debut for Boston. The right-hander had hip surgery in September.

MARLINS 8, PHILLIES 4

PHILADELPHIA — Luis Arraez became the first player to hit for the cycle for Miami, finishing with four hits and two RBIs.

Before Tuesday, the Marlins were the only active major league team without a cycle in its history. Miami entered the National League as the Florida Marlins back in 1992.

Arraez was acquired in a January trade with Minnesota. He is 22 for 41 (.537) in 12 games to start the 2023 season.

Miami left-hander Jesús Luzardo (2-0) allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings.

Kyle Schwarber homered for Philadelphia, and Aaron Nola (0-2) was charged with four runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.

YANKEES 11, GUARDIANS 2

CLEVELAND — Gerrit Cole pitched seven effective innings and Franchy Cordero hit a three-run homer, powering the Yankees to the victory.

Cole (3-0) gave up two runs and three hits in the first before locking in and improving to 5-0 against Cleveland over the past two seasons. The right-hander beat the Guardians twice in last year’s AL Division Series.

Cordero’s homer in New York’s five-run third off Hunter Gaddis (0-1) gave Cole a big cushion and helped the Yankees even the series after dropping the opener.

Anthony Rizzo had two RBIs for the Yankees, and superstar Aaron Judge extended his on-base streak to 44 games.

ORIOLES 12, ATHLETICS 8

BALTIMORE — Ryan Mountcastle homered twice and tied a team record with nine RBIs, helping Baltimore rally for the victory.

Mountcastle hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning and added a grand slam in the seventh as the Orioles overcame a difficult home debut for right-hander Grayson Rodriguez. Austin Hays homered and had four hits for Baltimore, which handed the A’s their sixth straight loss.

Mountcastle tied the franchise’s single-game mark for RBIs set by Jim Gentile in 1961 and matched by Eddie Murray in 1985. He became the first player anywhere in the majors to drive in nine runs since Adam Duvall in 2020.

Shea Langeliers capped Oakland’s five-run fifth with a three-run homer off Austin Voth that gave the A’s a 7-3 lead. Sam Moll (0-1) got the loss.

Bryan Baker (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the win.

