Merrill Kelly has no-hit bid ended in 7th by Adames homer

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly had his no-hit bid broken up in the seventh on Tuesday when Milwaukee’s Willy Adames led off the inning by smashing a homer to center field for the game’s first run.

Kelly finished his outing with seven strikeouts and four walks in six-plus innings. The veteran got some help from Josh Rojas in the sixth, when the third baseman charged in on a softly hit grounder and threw out the speedy Joey Wiemer.