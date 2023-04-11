Rangers SS Seager exits game with left hamstring tightness

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager exited Tuesday night’s game against Kansas City with left hamstring tightness after running the bases.
It was the fifth game in a row for Seager to have an extra-base hit. But almost immediately after touching second base, he started going back toward the Rangers dugout even before a team got all the way out to check on him.
The team said he was still being evaluated.
Seager is the second year of a $325 million, 10-year contract with the Rangers. He was 2 for 2 with a walk against the Royals, and is hitting .359 this season.
