The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Major League Baseball

Rangers SS Seager exits game with left hamstring tightness

By
April 11, 2023 at 9:35 p.m. EDT
Texas Rangers’ Corey Seager follows through on a run-scoring single in the third inning of a baseball game agaibst the Kansas City Royals, April 10, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Rangers’ Travis Jankowski scored on the hit. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager exited Tuesday night’s game against Kansas City with left hamstring tightness after running the bases.

Seager was running between first and second base after hitting a double into the left-field corner. He appeared to make the turn around first base cleanly, but pulled up after a few steps and gingerly went to second base.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

It was the fifth game in a row for Seager to have an extra-base hit. But almost immediately after touching second base, he started going back toward the Rangers dugout even before a team got all the way out to check on him.

The team said he was still being evaluated.

Seager is the second year of a $325 million, 10-year contract with the Rangers. He was 2 for 2 with a walk against the Royals, and is hitting .359 this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Loading...