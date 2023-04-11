Rangers SS Seager exits game with left hamstring tightness

Seager was running between first and second base after hitting a double into the left-field corner. He appeared to make the turn around first base cleanly, but pulled up after a few steps and gingerly went to second base.

It was the fifth game in a row for Seager to have an extra-base hit. But almost immediately after touching second base, he started going back toward the Rangers dugout even before a team got all the way out to check on him.