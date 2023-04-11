Heim HR in 10th gives Rangers win over KC after deGrom 9 Ks

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jonah Heim hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and the Rangers beat Kansas City 8-5 on Tuesday night in a game when Jacob deGrom had nine strikeouts to break another Texas record that had been held by Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Heim’s 403-foot drive to right field came off Scott Barlow (0-1). His second homer of the season came after Josh Jung’s two-out walk that followed a tying RBI single by Adolis Garcia, who earlier in the game had a sacrifice fly.

Michael Massey had a sac fly for the Royals in the 10th after they had scored single runs in the eighth and ninth to force extra innings.

Cole Ragans (2-0) retired the only two batters he faced, the first being Massey on the sacrifice fly.

Texas shortstop Corey Seager exited the game in the middle of the fifth inning with left hamstring tightness. Seager was running between first and second base after hitting an opposite-field double into the left-field corner. He appeared to make the turn around first base cleanly, but then pulled up after a few steps and gingerly went to second base.

While deGrom ended up with a no-decision, the nine Ks pushed his season total to 27 and set a new mark for a Rangers pitcher in his first three appearances — that had been Ryan’s 26 after he joined the team in 1989. It came a night after Andrew Heaney, like deGrom new to the Texas rotation this season, had nine consecutive strikeouts to tie an American League record and surpass Ryan’s single-game club record of seven in a row in 1991.

DeGrom left with a 4-2 lead in his third start for Texas — all at home since signing his $185 million, five-year contract in free agency last December. He didn’t have a walk while throwing 68 of his 98 pitches for strikes over seven innings.

Seager, in the second year of a $325 million, 10-year contract with the Rangers, is hitting .359 after going 2 for 2 with a walk against the Royals.

It was the fifth game in a row for Seager to have an extra-base hit. But after touching second base, he bent down and then almost immediately started going back toward the Rangers dugout even before a team trainer got all the way out to check on him.

Rangers: CF Leody Taveras, who started the season on the IL with a left oblique strain, was 2 for 4 with a grand slam and a bases-loaded walk Tuesday after his rehab assignment was moved from Double-A Frisco to Triple-A Round Rock. He went 1 for 10 in three games for Frisco.

Royals RHP Brad Keller (1-1, 2.61 ERA) has the longest active streak of consecutive starts getting a decision — going 6-11 over 17 starts since last May 21. He is still short of Tim Belcher’s team record of 21 consecutive starts with a decision that ended in June 1997. Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 4.22) makes his third start for Texas in the series finale Wednesday night.

